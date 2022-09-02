Daja Taylor is a News19 Player of the Week

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Daja Taylor was scored 32 points in last year's SCISA Class A state championship which was won by Newberry Academy, the first state title in girls basketball for that program.
She has continued to be the catalyst for the Eagles in this, her senior season. However, she also is an outstanding student as she continues to excel with a challenging course load at Newberry Academy. She is maintaining a 4.2 grade point average and is looking forward to college. She has yet to decide on a destination but Daja does plan on majoring in either exercise science or kinesiology with the goal of becoming a physical therapist.
But in the meantime, Taylor - who also was an outstanding volleyball player for Newberry Academy - is concentrating on the post-season where she hopes to help the Eagles win their second state championship for the program in as many seasons.