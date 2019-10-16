The path to high-level volleyball had a detour for Colleen Finney who first picked up a volleyball in fourth grade.

But because her mother was pushing her to play, Finney would stop playing that year in an act of defiance.

In the seventh grade, Finney resurrected her volleyball career and this time, she realized this was the sport for her. The love and passion for the game grew and now as a Blythewood senior, Finney has played a big role in the Bengals locking down another region title.

Next season, Finney will take her talents to Clemson where she will play volleyball for the Tigers. Colleen says she will major in philosophy with the goal of attending law school.