Irmo senior is a News19 Player of the Week

IRMO, S.C. — Aryana Stokes is a constant presence at Irmo athletic events.

The senior is staying quite busy this time of year as her duties as an athletic trainer's aide require her to be at practices and games.

In December, Aryana will be working as an athletic training aide at the Shrine Bowl in Spartanburg, She is one of just two students from the entire state to be chosen for that honor.