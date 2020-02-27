The basketball career is over for Tasharia Jones after Friday's loss to South Pointe in the second round of the 4A state playoffs.

But this was a very young Lower Richland team with two healthy seniors including Jones who hopes she left her mark on the program.

First year head coach Aaron Lucas, the former Richland Northeast and Gamecock guard, says Jones was a major help as he implemented his system.

Jones doesn't know what college she will attend but she plans on majoring in criminal justice and psychology.