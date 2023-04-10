Clark Kinney is a News19 Player of the Week

SUMTER, S.C. — The Wilson Hall Barons are off to a 5-1 record, including a 3-0 record in SCISA Region II-AAA.
Quarterback Clark Kinney gives head coach Adam Jarecki a battle-tested senior running his offense, although baseball is where he probably has the best avenue for playing at the next level.
For now, Clark is hoping to cap off his senior season with the program's first state championship in football since 2013.
In the classroom, Clark has taken on very challenging courses at Wilson Hall and he has thrived in that challenging environment to the tune of a 4.893 grade point average.
Clark says he is undecided on a college but he does plan on majoring in biology,
He is also the second member of his family to be named a News19 Player of the Week as he has followed in the footsteps of older brother William who played baseball at The Citadel.