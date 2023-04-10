Clark Kinney is a News19 Player of the Week

Wilson Hall quarterback Clark Kinney has played a key role in the Barons' strong start to the 2023 season.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUMTER, S.C. — The Wilson Hall Barons are off to a 5-1 record, including a 3-0 record in SCISA Region II-AAA.

Quarterback Clark Kinney gives head coach Adam Jarecki a battle-tested senior running his offense, although baseball is where he probably has the best avenue for playing at the next level.

For now, Clark is hoping to cap off his senior season with the program's first state championship in football since 2013.

In the classroom, Clark has taken on very challenging courses at Wilson Hall and he has thrived in that challenging environment to the tune of a 4.893 grade point average.

Clark says he is undecided on a college but he does plan on majoring in biology,