It's Honolulu to Camden for a News19 Player of the Week

Camden senior Imani Wyatt has provided a steadying influence for the Bulldog girls basketball team.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Four years ago, the family of Imani Wyatt was transferred from Honolulu to Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter. Imani settled in at Camden High School where she has been a part of two state championships in track. She is an All-State tennis player for the Bulldogs who in her spare time, has been one of the leading scorers for Camden.

In the classroom, Imani has a 4.6 grade point average. She is not sure where she will attend college but she plans on majoring in biological sciences. Her career goal is to become a dermatologist or a physician's assistant.