Crestwood guard is a News19 Player of the Year

Corean Nelson is a dynamic player for the Knights who are one win away from playing for a state championship.

SUMTER, S.C. — Crestwood head basketball coach Aric Samuel is in his fourth season as the Knights' head coach and during his entire time with that program, Corean Nelson has been in the backcourt.

The senior shooting guard has a high motor which is running on both ends of the court. Whether it is knocking down shots, distributing the ball or playing hard-nosed, aggressive defense. Nelson generates results on both ends of the court.

In the classroom, Corean has a 3.7 grade point average, giving him quite the resume as he looks around for colleges who might give him a look.