Azarian Yates is a News19 Player of the Week

Crestwood running back is the first News19 Player of the Week honoree for the 2023-2024 academic year.

SUMTER, S.C. — Crestwood running back Azarian Yates knows each Friday night, he is going to receive plenty of chances to make the highlight reel.

Yates leads the Knights in rushing with 525 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In the classroom, Azarian is sporting a 3.3 grade point average and that all-around package of being a hard-nosed and physical runner along with taking care of his academic obligations is what he is making available to any college coaches who are in the market for someone with those qualities.

Azarian is getting some early interest from a couple of schools but he is hoping as the season progresses, his statistics and highlight tape will make their way to other schools.