Whether it's volleyball, basketball or softball, Caliegh Corbitt has left a legacy of excellence.

A senior captain of the Airport basketball team, Caliegh has started almost every game for the Eagle basketball team since her freshman season. The only games she has not started have been on senior nights. This past Tuesday, she took part in her senior night after the game with South Aiken. For Caliegh, she will do that once more for softball but in each senior ceremony, it is a reminder of the standards she has set at Airport High School.

Airport head basketball coach Jacob Thompson says usually off set plays, the ball goes through Caleigh because she has proven to be the team's best shooter, that on top of being the best rebounder. Throw in her 4.2 grade point average and Caliegh Corbitt is the total package.