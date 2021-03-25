Malachi Reeves is a News19 Player of the Week

River Bluff senior was content in his role on the reigning 5A state championship team of high school basketball.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — River Bluff senior Malachi Reeves is one of those players which a team needs it is going to win a state championship.

He gets as much of a thrill in being a distributor of the basketball as he does if he scores. Reeves was able to score when needed as he averaged 12.6 points per game for the Gators along with 6.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists. A four-year letterman, Reeves was on the court a few weeks ago at the USC Aiken Convocation Center where the Gators defeated defending four-time Class 5A state champion Dorman for the first state title in the history of River Bluff basketball.

But Malachi's career is not over as he will be on the court Saturday at Brookland-Cayce High School for the North-South All-Star Game.