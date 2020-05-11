Swansea senior is a News19 Player of the Week

Angel Rosales is one student who likes to stay busy.
In addition to working a part-time job in construction, Angel competes in three sports at Swansea High School - cross country, soccer and wrestling.
An All-State selection in cross country and wrestling, Angel maintains a 3.43 grade point average.
In cross country, head coach Sheila Parkman says Angel routinely paces her unit at competitions and while he isn't that comfortable talking about himself or his accolades, the coach says Angel's quiet leadership has been a driving force behind the program.