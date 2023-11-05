Kate Hoover and Jonathan White are News19 Players of the Year

A cross country runner from Ben Lippen and a guard on the Irmo basketball team have set a standard within the walls of their respective high schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The News19 Player of the Year Banquet put a final bow on the 2022-2023 academic year where outstanding student-athletes have been honored during the academic year.

The Female Player of the Year is Ben Lippen cross country runner Kate Hoover who has been a constant presence in Falcon athletics. She recently earned All-State honors in three events. At the SCISA state championships, Kate earned a silver medal in the 1600 meter run. In the classroom, she is currently sporting a 5.2 grade point average and recently posted a 1450 in the SAT. She will attend Clemson and major in nursing.

The Male Player of the Year is Irmo basketball player Jonathan White who played a major role in the Yellow Jackets' run to the Class 4A state championship.

After seeing spot duty as a junior, Jonathan made great strides in his senior season and provided clutch shooting from the outside. Jonathan has yet to decide his college destination but he is receiving interest from colleges so he could very well have more basketball left in his career.