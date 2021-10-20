KZ Adams is a News19 Player of the Week

Gray Collegiate Academy senior has been a longtime Georgia State commit.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — He's the leading rusher in the state with 1,630 yards. Gray Collegiate Academy running back KZ Adams has also added 17 toucheowns and this week, he was named to the Touchstone Energy Bowl which will be played in December in Myrtle Beach. Adams would likely have been named to the Shrine Bowl but that annual contest between the best players in the Carolinas will not be played for a second consecutive year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Adams' first offer came from Shawn Elliott and the Georgia State Panthers and that is who he verbally committed to in late June. Georgia State is led by Camden native and former South Carolina offensive line coach Shawn Elliott.

Academically, Adams has driven himself to a high standard and he currently is maintaining a grade point average above a 4.6. He plans on majoring in theater at Georgia State and figures Atlanta is a good place for an aspiring actor to be.