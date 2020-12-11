Wyatt Still is the News19 Player of the Week

Mid-Carolina senior has been a three-year starter on the offensive line and he also has been effective on the defensive line.

Mid-Carolina head football coach Chris Arnoult has been in charge of that program for three seasons and in that time, Wyatt Still has been a starter on the offensive line.

In Saturday's win over Fairfield Central, Wyatt recovered a fourth-quarter fumble near the Rebels' goal line. He also was one of the pulling offensive lineman who sprung Anthony "Moo Moo" Wicker for his 62-yard touchdown.

Academically, Wyatt has maintained a 3.7 grade point average and he was recently accepted to The Citadel. He hopes that if enough coaches get some tape of him it might lead to an offer.