Player Of The Week

Gilbert senior guard is a News19 Player of the Week

Taylor Spencer is the go-to player for the Gilbert basketball team as she leads the team in scoring and sets the tone on both ends of the court.

GILBERT, S.C. — Averaging more than 20 points per game and displaying a relentless spirit on the court, Taylor Spencer has been the catalyst for the Gilbert girls basketball team.

But Taylor is also an outstanding student at Gilbert with a grade point average near a 4.0. She also is a member of the Beta Club and plans on majoring in psychology at the next level.

Gilbert head coach Alisha Hope says Taylor is a very humble player who has put the team first in all aspects and that is one of the reasons the senior guard is respected by her teammates. 

