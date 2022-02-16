x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Player Of The Week

Jordan Simpson is a News19 Player of the Week

Orangeburg-Wilkinson senior guard Jordan Simpson has helped make Bruin basketball one of the top programs in the state.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Jordan Simpson is the first Orangeburg-Wilkinson boys basketball player to reach 1,000 points in a career.

The son of O-W athletics director and head girls basketball coach Cedrick Simpson, Jordan has spent countless hours in the gym working on his game. The 6-6 Simpson can play either shooting guard or point guard and that versatility is why he is attracting interest from a number of Division I programs on the mid-major level.

Simpson will be honing his skills next year when he plays at Linc Prep Academy in the Kansas City area of Missouri..

In Other News

Player of the Week - Jordan Simpson