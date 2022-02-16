Jordan Simpson is a News19 Player of the Week

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Jordan Simpson is the first Orangeburg-Wilkinson boys basketball player to reach 1,000 points in a career.
The son of O-W athletics director and head girls basketball coach Cedrick Simpson, Jordan has spent countless hours in the gym working on his game. The 6-6 Simpson can play either shooting guard or point guard and that versatility is why he is attracting interest from a number of Division I programs on the mid-major level.
Simpson will be honing his skills next year when he plays at Linc Prep Academy in the Kansas City area of Missouri..