Calhoun Academy senior is a News19 Player of the Week

Sarah Grace Kizer plays three sports at the St. Matthews school and also sports the highest GPA in the senior class.

ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — Sarah Grace Kizer is not known as one of the more vocal players on the Calhoun Academy basketball team but when she talks, her impact is profound.

Head coach Sarah Brown has watched Kizer's quiet but intense personality set the tone for her team and on the stat sheet as she leads the team with an average of more than 20 points per game.

In the classroom, Kizer is sporting a 5.1 grade point average which is ranked first in the senior class.