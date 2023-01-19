Calhoun Academy senior is a News19 Player of the Week

ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — Sarah Grace Kizer is not known as one of the more vocal players on the Calhoun Academy basketball team but when she talks, her impact is profound.
Head coach Sarah Brown has watched Kizer's quiet but intense personality set the tone for her team and on the stat sheet as she leads the team with an average of more than 20 points per game.
In the classroom, Kizer is sporting a 5.1 grade point average which is ranked first in the senior class.
"SG" as she is known throughout the school also finds time to volunteer at a local animal shelter. Her love of animals is tied to her career goal as she plans on majoring in veterinary science either at Clemson or Georgia.