Horace Jacques is a News19 Player of the Week

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The starting point guard for the Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruins, Horace Jacques was named All-State this week.
His recruitment could be heating up as he has garnered interest with various Division II teams and this week, Francis Marion University came in with an offer.
The college that Jacques chooses will be getting a hard-worker in the classroom and the court. Horace is maintaining a 4.6 grade point average and he plans on majoring in kinesiology with the goal of being an athletic trainer.