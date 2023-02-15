Horace Jacques is a News19 Player of the Week

Orangeburg-Wilkinson senior guard Horace Jacques is on his way to being the next Bruin athlete to compete at the next level.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The starting point guard for the Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruins, Horace Jacques was named All-State this week.

His recruitment could be heating up as he has garnered interest with various Division II teams and this week, Francis Marion University came in with an offer.