The Camden Bulldogs made it to the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs and the play of Trajon Pate did not go unnoticed.

Pate was named All-State by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association, quite an honor for the versatile Pate who played all five positions this season for head coach Ron McKie. He averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs.

Trajon doesn't know where he will attend college, but he's getting some interest from schools at the next level. Trajon plans on majoring in sports broadcasting.