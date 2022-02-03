Ashlyn Watkins is a News19 Player of the Week

Coming up later this month, the South Carolina signee will compete in the McDonald's All-American Game in Chicago on March 29. The previous night, Watkins will compete in a dunk contest which is part of the Powerade Jam Fest.

For all of her accomplishments on the court, Watkins takes her academic requirements just as seriously. She is sporting a grade point average well above at 4.0 at Cardinal Newman which shows Dawn Staley will be getting a true student-athlete when Watkins arrives on campus later this year.