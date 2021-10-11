Lexington runner is a News19 Player of the Week

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Owen Harries is a All-State cross country runner for the Lexington Wildcats. He also competes in track and field in the spring while maintaining a challenging academic schedule which will be even more so when he heads off to college.
Harries plans on majoring in pre-med and the discipline that he exhibits in running is also evident in his studies where those same principles have helped him achieve well above a 4.0 with a 1400 SAT score.
:Lexington cross county head coach Bailey Harris says one of Owen's best qualities is his ability to keep his teammates loose and relaxed. But once the sound of the starter's gun is heard, Owen is locked in on doing his part to help the Wildcat cause.