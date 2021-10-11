Lexington runner is a News19 Player of the Week

Owen Harries is part of a Lexington cross country squad which will compete for a state championship this week.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Owen Harries is a All-State cross country runner for the Lexington Wildcats. He also competes in track and field in the spring while maintaining a challenging academic schedule which will be even more so when he heads off to college.

Harries plans on majoring in pre-med and the discipline that he exhibits in running is also evident in his studies where those same principles have helped him achieve well above a 4.0 with a 1400 SAT score.