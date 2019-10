Grayson Tanner's main sport is soccer. An All-Star goalkeeper for Heathwood Hall, Grayson uses those kicking skills for the football team as he is the team's starting punter. But he also is athletic enough to play center and this week, he will also be used on the defensive line.

Grayson doesn't know where he will attend college, but he figures he will head north so he can play soccer at the next level. He plans on continuing a family tradition by pursuing a career in construction.