Gray Collegiate Academy infielder is a News19 Player of the Week

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Brooke Tranum says when she was nine years old, she knew college softball was something she wanted to pursue.
That dream has become a reality as she will continue her career at the next level in the Lowcountry at the College of Charleston.
An outstanding student with a grade point average near a 5.0, Brooke will major in environmental geo-science as she pursues a career in sustainable farming.
In the meantime, Brook and her teammates are one win from punching a ticket to the Class 2A state championship series.