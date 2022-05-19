Gray Collegiate Academy infielder is a News19 Player of the Week

Brooke Tranum will continue her softball career at the College of Charleston.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Brooke Tranum says when she was nine years old, she knew college softball was something she wanted to pursue.

That dream has become a reality as she will continue her career at the next level in the Lowcountry at the College of Charleston.

An outstanding student with a grade point average near a 5.0, Brooke will major in environmental geo-science as she pursues a career in sustainable farming.