He stands 5-6 but anyone who underestimates Russell Jones Jr. quickly finds out what he doesn't have in size he makes up for in quickness and tenacity.

The Winthrop coaching staff saw plenty that they liked about Jones and next year, he will be playing for the Eagles in the Big South Conference.

In the classroom, Russell maintains a 3.5 grade point average and he will take those good study habits to Winthrop. He says once his playing days are over, he would like to go into coaching, something that should make Westwood head coach Ty Baumgardner quite proud.