Former News19 Player of the Week will play two sports at Benedict College

Bre'Ashia Taylor will compete in basketball along with track and field for the Tigers.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The final signing day ceremony of the 2021-2022 academic year took place Thursday with 10 athletes signing national letters of intent.

Former News19 Player of the Week Bre'Ashia Taylor was one of the athletes who made her college choice official.

Taylor will continue her basketball career at Benedict College where she will also compete in track and field.