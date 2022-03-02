DQ Smith puts pen to paper for the Gamecocks

Spring Valley quarterback DQ Smith signs with South Carolina as a safety.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spring Valley quarterback DQ Smith committed to South Carolina in December but on the first day of the National Signing Day period in February saw him put pen to paper for the Gamecocks.

The former News19 Player of the Week was a dynamic playmaker for the Vikings. He was getting interest from colleges as a quarterback but South Carolina from the beginning made it clear that they wanted him in the secondary.