Dutch Fork wide receiver commits to Clemson

Antonio Williams gets a November push from the Tigers and he responds with a Thursday night pledge.

IRMO, S.C. — Less than a week after Dabo Swinney led a Clemson contingent to Irmo for an in-home visit with Antonio Williams, the Dutch Fork standout receiver put out a message on social media that he is indeed "All In".

A four-star prospect, Williams released a top six back in September but Clemson was not on the list. South Carolina, Ole Miss and Auburn were and those three appeared to be the frontrunners for Williams' services.

But Clemson came in with a November offer and Williams took in the Wake Forest game.

Last Thursday, Williams was named the Mr. Richland County High School Football Player of the Year, the same night Swinney and assistants CJ Spiller and Tyler Grisham were at Williams' home.

A week later, Williams has given the Tigers a recruiting boost as he will join former Dutch Fork quarterback Will Taylor in the Upstate.