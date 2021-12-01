QB prospect Gunner Stockton decommits

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gunner Stockton is no longer committed to South Carolina.
The Rabun County quarterback in Tiger, Georgia announced his decommitment from South Carolina on Tuesday.
Ranked as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the country according to Rivals, Stockton committed to the Gamecocks back in August.
Since then, head coach Will Muschamp was fired and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo took the same position at Auburn. Bobo is expected to make a push for Stockton's services.