National Signing Day at Spring Valley

Defensive lineman Ky Tao signs with Georgia Southern.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first day of the National Signing Day is in the books and in the Midlands, two players from state championship teams backed up their commitment with signatures.

At Hammond, C.J. Stokes has been a long-time Michigan commitment and he signed with the Wolverines.

Mr. Football finalist KZ Adams, who helped Gray Collegiate Academy win its first state championship in football earlier this month, signed with Georgia State.

But National Signing Day means just as much to those players who are not headed to a Power 5 program.