COLUMBIA, S.C. — A.C. Flora's Robert McCray had a pretty good Monday.

The guard picked up two Division I offers in one day - Wake Forest and Winthrop.

According to Prep Hoops, McCray now has nine offers: Wake Forest, Winthrop, USC Upstate, Presbyterian College, Old Dominion, Murray State, Marshall, Coastal Carolina and Charleston Southern.

Wake Forest is the guard's first offer from a Power 5 conference.

Wake Forest recently hired Steve Forbes as their new head coach. He has also offered Cardinal Newman's Josh Beadle.