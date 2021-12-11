Lexington makes a statement at state cross country meet

The Lexington girls cross country team finished second in the state behind seventh-grader Kendra Miles.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Lexington cross country teams made statements Friday at the South Carolina High School League cross country meet.

In the 5A boys event, reigning News19 Player of the Week Owen Harries finished eighth, cementing his status as an All-State runner for the second consecutive season. The Wildcats finished fourth overall. Fort Mill won the boys state title.