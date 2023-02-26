Saturday High School Hoops

It was state championship weekend for the SCISA schools while Camden and Lower Richland squared off in Florence for the Class 3A Lower State crown.

At the Sumter Civic Center, the Heathwood Hall girls defeated Northwood 79-49 to win the SCISA 4A state championship.

This marked the second SCISA title for Heathwood Hall with the first coming in 2014, A'ja Wilson's senior season. But unlike that 2014 contest, it did not take a three-pointer at the buzzer at the end of regulation to secure the Highlanders' victory.

After Northwood took a 6-0 lead, Heathwood Hall went on an 18-0 run and never looked back, taking a 53-26 halftime lead.

Lauren Jacobs scored a game-high 28 points with Sabreya Monsanto adding 15 points and Shamarie Hayes with 12.

At The Florence Center, Camden battled Lower Richland for the girls 3A Lower State title and it was the Bulldogs winning 50-24. Joyce Edwards, one of the top prospects for the Class of 2024, scored 18 points for the Bulldogs who are returning to the 3A state finals after falling to W.J. Keenan last year.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

SCHSL Playoffs

Final Four

Class A

Christ Church Episcopal 55, Great Falls 27

Scott's Branch 64, Estill 56

Class AAA

Crestwood 66, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 62

Wren 63, Travelers Rest 41

SCISA State Championship

Class 1A

Summerville Faith Christian 54, Richard Winn Academy 40

Class 2A

St. John's Christian Academy 55, Cathedral Academy 52

Class 4A

Augusta Christian, Ga. 47, Cardinal Newman 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

SCHSL Playoffs

Final Four

Class A

Denmark-Olar 52, St. Joseph 38

Military Magnet Academy 60, Lake View 46

Class AAA

Camden 50, Lower Richland 24

Wren 62, Southside 41

SCISA State Championship

Class 1A

Cambridge Academy 41, Laurens Academy 34

Class 2A

Cathedral Academy 68, Beaufort Academy 33

Class 4A