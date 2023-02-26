Saturday High School Hoops

At the Sumter Civic Center, the Heathwood Hall girls defeated Northwood 79-49 to win the SCISA 4A state championship.
This marked the second SCISA title for Heathwood Hall with the first coming in 2014, A'ja Wilson's senior season. But unlike that 2014 contest, it did not take a three-pointer at the buzzer at the end of regulation to secure the Highlanders' victory.
After Northwood took a 6-0 lead, Heathwood Hall went on an 18-0 run and never looked back, taking a 53-26 halftime lead.
Lauren Jacobs scored a game-high 28 points with Sabreya Monsanto adding 15 points and Shamarie Hayes with 12.
At The Florence Center, Camden battled Lower Richland for the girls 3A Lower State title and it was the Bulldogs winning 50-24. Joyce Edwards, one of the top prospects for the Class of 2024, scored 18 points for the Bulldogs who are returning to the 3A state finals after falling to W.J. Keenan last year.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
SCHSL Playoffs
Final Four
Class A
Christ Church Episcopal 55, Great Falls 27
Scott's Branch 64, Estill 56
Class AAA
Crestwood 66, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 62
Wren 63, Travelers Rest 41
SCISA State Championship
Class 1A
Summerville Faith Christian 54, Richard Winn Academy 40
Class 2A
St. John's Christian Academy 55, Cathedral Academy 52
Class 4A
Augusta Christian, Ga. 47, Cardinal Newman 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
SCHSL Playoffs
Final Four
Class A
Denmark-Olar 52, St. Joseph 38
Military Magnet Academy 60, Lake View 46
Class AAA
Camden 50, Lower Richland 24
Wren 62, Southside 41
SCISA State Championship
Class 1A
Cambridge Academy 41, Laurens Academy 34
Class 2A
Cathedral Academy 68, Beaufort Academy 33
Class 4A
Heathwood Hall 79, Northwood Academy 49