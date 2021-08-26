x
High School

Friday Night Blitz: August 27 scores and highlights

Scores and highlights from high school football games on Friday, August 27.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week one of high school football is upon us! 

Here's a look at the match-ups we're following, along with scores and highlights as we have them.

  • Abbeville at Newberry
  • Aiken at Gilbert
  • Andrew Jackson at Richland Northeast

  • Ben Lippen at Hammond
  • Cardinal Newman at First Baptist
  • Cathedral Academy at Newberry Academy

  • Eau Claire at Great Falls
  • Heathwood Hall at Laurence Manning
  • Keenan at North Central

  • Lancaster at Fairfield Central
  • Lugoff-Elgin at Camden
  • Mid-Carolina at Chapin
  • New Hope at CA Johnson 

  • North Augusta at Ridge View
  • Oceanside Collegiate at Gray Collegiate 
  • Pelion at Columbia 
  • Richard Winn at Conway Christian

  • Ridge Spring Monetta at Saluda
  • Spring Valley at River Bluff
  • Sumter at AC Flora
  • White Knoll at Lower Richland
  • WW King at Faith Christian

Follow us every Friday on twitter for score updates and highlights from games throughout the Midland. We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag. 

Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. on Fridays for full coverage and game highlights.

Got scores to report?  Email us or tweet us!  