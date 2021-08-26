Friday Night Blitz: August 27 scores and highlights

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week one of high school football is upon us!
Here's a look at the match-ups we're following, along with scores and highlights as we have them.
- Abbeville at Newberry
- Aiken at Gilbert
- Andrew Jackson at Richland Northeast
- Ben Lippen at Hammond
- Cardinal Newman at First Baptist
- Cathedral Academy at Newberry Academy
- Eau Claire at Great Falls
- Heathwood Hall at Laurence Manning
- Keenan at North Central
- Lancaster at Fairfield Central
- Lugoff-Elgin at Camden
- Mid-Carolina at Chapin
- New Hope at CA Johnson
- North Augusta at Ridge View
- Oceanside Collegiate at Gray Collegiate
- Pelion at Columbia
- Richard Winn at Conway Christian
- Ridge Spring Monetta at Saluda
- Spring Valley at River Bluff
- Sumter at AC Flora
- White Knoll at Lower Richland
- WW King at Faith Christian
