Friday Night Blitz: September 3 scores and highlights

Scores and highlights from high school football games on Friday, September 3, 2021.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week two of high school football is in the books!

Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area football games.

Andrew Jackson 40 – 14 Mullins

Barnwell 40 – 8 Swansea

Brookland-Cayce 14 – 3 Blythewood

CA Johnson 50 – 0 Eau Claire

Camden 43 – 37 Hartsville

Chapin 56 – 28 Lugoff-Elgin

Chester 28 – 7 Airport

Crestwood 16 – 15 Richland Northeast

Dutch Fork 56 – 25 Byrnes

Fairfield Central 32 – 16 Chesnee

First Baptist School 14 –7 Laurence Manning Academy

Hammond 35 – 7 Porter-Gaud

Heathwood Hall 34 – 17 Ben Lippen

Hannah-Pamplico 22 – 12 Manning

Holly Hill 58 – 0 Wardlaw

Johnsonville 29 – 26 North Central

Keenan 32 – 21 Dreher

Lee Academy 45 – 28 Wilson Hall

Lower Richland 35 – 6 Hilton Head Island

On the Friday Night Blitz, Lower Richland ran its record to 3-0 with a 35-6 victory over Hilton Head. Before kickoff, a moment of silence was held to remember LR grad/3-time Super Bowl champion David Patten.@DiamondHornetFB pic.twitter.com/4qNBzEmRRp — Reggie Anderson (@ReggieWLTX) September 4, 2021

Mid-Carolina 51 – 0 Whitmire High

Nation Ford 28 – 21 River Bluff

Patrick Henry 60 – 14 WW King

Pelion 42 – 26 Midland Valley

South Florence 63 – 28 Irmo

Thomas Sumter Academy 33 – 6 Carolina Academy

Wagener-Salley 54 – 8 Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

White Knoll 31 – 12 Orangeburg Wilkinson

Richard Winn 36 – 14 Faith Christian

