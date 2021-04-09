x
High School

Friday Night Blitz: September 3 scores and highlights

Scores and highlights from high school football games on Friday, September 3, 2021.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week two of high school football is in the books!

Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area football games. 

  • Andrew Jackson 40 – 14 Mullins
  • Barnwell 40 – 8 Swansea
  • Brookland-Cayce 14 – 3 Blythewood
  • CA Johnson 50 – 0 Eau Claire
  • Camden 43 – 37 Hartsville
  • Chapin 56 – 28 Lugoff-Elgin
  • Chester 28 – 7 Airport 
  • Crestwood 16 – 15 Richland Northeast
  • Dutch Fork 56 – 25 Byrnes
  • Fairfield Central 32 – 16 Chesnee
  • First Baptist School 14 –7  Laurence Manning Academy
  • Hammond 35 – 7 Porter-Gaud
  • Heathwood Hall 34 – 17 Ben Lippen
  • Hannah-Pamplico 22 – 12 Manning
  • Holly Hill 58 – 0 Wardlaw
  • Johnsonville 29 – 26 North Central 
  • Keenan 32 – 21 Dreher

  • Lee Academy 45 – 28 Wilson Hall 
  • Lower Richland 35 – 6 Hilton Head Island
  • Mid-Carolina 51 – 0 Whitmire High
  • Nation Ford 28 – 21 River Bluff
  • Patrick Henry 60 – 14 WW King
  • Pelion 42 – 26 Midland Valley
  • South Florence 63 – 28 Irmo
  • Thomas Sumter Academy 33 – 6 Carolina Academy
  • Wagener-Salley 54 – 8 Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
  • White Knoll 31 – 12 Orangeburg Wilkinson
  • Richard Winn 36 – 14 Faith Christian

