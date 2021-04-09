Friday Night Blitz: September 3 scores and highlights

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week two of high school football is in the books!
Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area football games.
- Andrew Jackson 40 – 14 Mullins
- Barnwell 40 – 8 Swansea
- Brookland-Cayce 14 – 3 Blythewood
- CA Johnson 50 – 0 Eau Claire
- Camden 43 – 37 Hartsville
- Chapin 56 – 28 Lugoff-Elgin
- Chester 28 – 7 Airport
- Crestwood 16 – 15 Richland Northeast
- Dutch Fork 56 – 25 Byrnes
- Fairfield Central 32 – 16 Chesnee
- First Baptist School 14 –7 Laurence Manning Academy
- Hammond 35 – 7 Porter-Gaud
- Heathwood Hall 34 – 17 Ben Lippen
- Hannah-Pamplico 22 – 12 Manning
- Holly Hill 58 – 0 Wardlaw
- Johnsonville 29 – 26 North Central
- Keenan 32 – 21 Dreher
- Lee Academy 45 – 28 Wilson Hall
- Lower Richland 35 – 6 Hilton Head Island
- Mid-Carolina 51 – 0 Whitmire High
- Nation Ford 28 – 21 River Bluff
- Patrick Henry 60 – 14 WW King
- Pelion 42 – 26 Midland Valley
- South Florence 63 – 28 Irmo
- Thomas Sumter Academy 33 – 6 Carolina Academy
- Wagener-Salley 54 – 8 Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
- White Knoll 31 – 12 Orangeburg Wilkinson
- Richard Winn 36 – 14 Faith Christian
