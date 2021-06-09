Friday Night Blitz: September 10 scores and highlights

Scores and highlights from high school football games on Friday, September 10, 2021.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week three of high school football gets underway tonight!

Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.

Got scores to report? Email us or tweet us!

Here are the Midlands match ups we're following and the scores we have so far. Tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.

Airport at Lexington

Blythewood at Richland Northeast

Brookland-Cayce at Chapman

Camden at Lakewood

Cardinal Newman at Heathwood Hall

Carolina Forest at Sumter

Chapin at Newberry

Crestwood at Irmo

Tweet us your team shout outs before the Friday Night Blitz gets underway tonight! 🏈 Share your pics, videos & score updates using the #Blitz19 hashtag! 👉 @ReggieWLTX & @chandlerdmack will share some of them on 📺 tonight at 11 pm. #scsports #sctweets pic.twitter.com/rYM3kkRQTH — News19 WLTX (@WLTX) September 10, 2021

Eau Claire at Denmark-Olar

First Baptist at Ben Lippen

Gilbert at Hartsville

Hammond at Charlotte Country Day (NC)

Keenan at CA Johnson

Lower Richland at AC Flora

Newberry Academy at Palmetto Christian

Ridge View at Gray Collegiate

Westwood at Fairfield Central

WW King at Richard Winn