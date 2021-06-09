Friday Night Blitz: September 10 scores and highlights

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week three of high school football gets underway tonight!
Here are the Midlands match ups we're following and the scores we have so far. Tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.
- Airport at Lexington
- Blythewood at Richland Northeast
- Brookland-Cayce at Chapman
- Camden at Lakewood
- Cardinal Newman at Heathwood Hall
- Carolina Forest at Sumter
- Chapin at Newberry
- Crestwood at Irmo
- Eau Claire at Denmark-Olar
- First Baptist at Ben Lippen
- Gilbert at Hartsville
- Hammond at Charlotte Country Day (NC)
- Keenan at CA Johnson
- Lower Richland at AC Flora
- Newberry Academy at Palmetto Christian
- Ridge View at Gray Collegiate
- Westwood at Fairfield Central
- WW King at Richard Winn
