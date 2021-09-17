Friday Night Blitz: September 17 scores and highlights

Scores and highlights from high school football games on Friday, September 10, 2021.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week four of high school football gets underway tonight!

Here are some of the Midlands match ups we're following and the scores we have so far.

AC Flora at Camden

Airport at Swansea

Augusta Christian at Heathwood Hall

Batesburg-Leesville at Strom Thurmond

Brookland Cayce at Chapin (Game of the Week)

Clarendon Hall at Newberry Academy

Columbia at Timmonsville

Conway at Sumter

Gilbert at Cheraw

Dutch Fork at Greenwood

East Clarendon at North Central

Hammond at Wilson Hall

Laurence Manning at Ben Lippen

Laurens at River Bluff

Lewisville at Batesburg-Leesville

Lugoff-Elgin at Fort Mill

Marlboro County at Crestwood

Rabun County at Saluda

Richard Winn at Charleston Collegiate

South Aiken at White Knoll

Westwood at Aiken