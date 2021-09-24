Friday Night Blitz: September 24 scores and highlights

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week five of high school football will soon be underway!
Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.
Here are the Midlands match ups we're following and the scores we have so far. Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.
- Ben Lippen at Trinity Collegiate
- Blythewood at May River
- CA Johnson at Great Falls
- Camden at Lake City
- Cardinal Newman at Wilson Hall
- Cathedral Academy at WW King
- Chapin at AC Flora
- Dreher at Batesburg-Leesville
- Dorman at Ridge View
- Estill at Columbia
- Faith Christian at Newberry Academy
- Fox Creek at Eau Claire
- Gilbert at Wagener-Salley
- Gray Collegiate at Gaffney
- Heathwood Hall at Christ Church
- Irmo at Lexington
- Keenan at Chester
- Laurence Manning at Hammond
- Lower Richland at Fairfield Central
- Newberry at Clinton
- North Central at Battery Creek
- Northwestern at River Bluff
- Richard Winn at Palmetto Christian
- Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Pelion
- Spartanburg at Dutch Fork
- Spring Valley at South Pointe
- Swansea at South Aiken
- White Knoll at Lancaster
- York at Westwood
Canceled: Saluda at Mid-Carolina
Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.
RELATED: Macks of the Week: Week four