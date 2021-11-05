x
High School

Friday Night Blitz: November 5 scores and highlights

Scores and highlights from round one of high school football playoff games on Friday, November 5, 2021.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first round of high school football playoff games gets underway tonight!

Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.

Got scores to report? Email us or tweet us!

Here are Midlands match ups we're watching and the scores we have so far. Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.

CLASS 5A

Upper State

  • Ridge View at Clover
  • Nation Ford at Spring Valley

Lower State

  • Socastee at Dutch Fork
  • White Knoll at Sumter
  • Conway at Lexington
  • Chapin at Carolina Forest

CLASS 4A

Upper State

  • Indian Land at AC Flora
  • Irmo at York
  • Richland Northeast at South Pointe
  • Catawba Ridge at Westwood

Lower State

  • Midland Valley at Myrtle Beach
  • Airport at Hartsville

CLASS 3A

Upper State

  • Fairfield Central at Wren
  • Keenan at Daniel
  • Seneca at Lower Richland

Lower State

  • Waccamaw at Brookland-Cayce
  • Lakewood at Hanahan
  • Bishop England at Camden
  • Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Aynor
  • Battery Creek at Crestwood
  • Loris at Gilbert

CLASS 2A

Upper State

  • Andrew Jackson at Saluda
  • North Central at Gray Collegiate
  • Batesburg-Leesville at Christ Church
  • Columbia at Chesterfield
  • Landrum at Newberry

Lower State

  • Central at Lee Central
  • Pelion at Timberland
  • Lake Marion at Wade Hampton

CLASS A

Upper State

  • Wagener Salley at CA Johnson
  • Whitmire at Ridge Spring-Monetta

Lower State

  • Johnsonville at Branchville
  • East Clarendon at Whale Branch
  • Scott’s Branch at Baptist Hill (Thursday)

SCISA

Class 3A

  • First Baptist at Hammond
  • Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud
  • Ben Lippen at Trinity Collegiate
  • Laurence Manning at Augusta Christian

Class A

  • Colleton Prep at Thomas Sumter
  • St. John’s Christian at Calhoun Academy
  • Lee Academy at Dorchester Academy

8 Man

  • Clarendon Hall at Richard Winn
  • Patrick Henry at WW King

