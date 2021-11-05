Friday Night Blitz: November 5 scores and highlights

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first round of high school football playoff games gets underway tonight!
Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.
Here are Midlands match ups we're watching and the scores we have so far. Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.
CLASS 5A
Upper State
- Ridge View at Clover
- Nation Ford at Spring Valley
Lower State
- Socastee at Dutch Fork
- White Knoll at Sumter
- Conway at Lexington
- Chapin at Carolina Forest
CLASS 4A
Upper State
- Indian Land at AC Flora
- Irmo at York
- Richland Northeast at South Pointe
- Catawba Ridge at Westwood
Lower State
- Midland Valley at Myrtle Beach
- Airport at Hartsville
CLASS 3A
Upper State
- Fairfield Central at Wren
- Keenan at Daniel
- Seneca at Lower Richland
Lower State
- Waccamaw at Brookland-Cayce
- Lakewood at Hanahan
- Bishop England at Camden
- Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Aynor
- Battery Creek at Crestwood
- Loris at Gilbert
CLASS 2A
Upper State
- Andrew Jackson at Saluda
- North Central at Gray Collegiate
- Batesburg-Leesville at Christ Church
- Columbia at Chesterfield
- Landrum at Newberry
Lower State
- Central at Lee Central
- Pelion at Timberland
- Lake Marion at Wade Hampton
CLASS A
Upper State
- Wagener Salley at CA Johnson
- Whitmire at Ridge Spring-Monetta
Lower State
- Johnsonville at Branchville
- East Clarendon at Whale Branch
- Scott’s Branch at Baptist Hill (Thursday)
SCISA
Class 3A
- First Baptist at Hammond
- Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud
- Ben Lippen at Trinity Collegiate
- Laurence Manning at Augusta Christian
Class A
- Colleton Prep at Thomas Sumter
- St. John’s Christian at Calhoun Academy
- Lee Academy at Dorchester Academy
8 Man
- Clarendon Hall at Richard Winn
- Patrick Henry at WW King
Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.