Friday Night Blitz: November 5 scores and highlights

Scores and highlights from round one of high school football playoff games on Friday, November 5, 2021.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first round of high school football playoff games gets underway tonight!

Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.

Got scores to report? Email us or tweet us!

Here are Midlands match ups we're watching and the scores we have so far. Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.

CLASS 5A

Upper State

Ridge View at Clover

Nation Ford at Spring Valley

Lower State

Socastee at Dutch Fork

White Knoll at Sumter

Conway at Lexington

Chapin at Carolina Forest

CLASS 4A

Upper State

Indian Land at AC Flora

Irmo at York

Richland Northeast at South Pointe

Catawba Ridge at Westwood

Lower State

Midland Valley at Myrtle Beach

Airport at Hartsville

CLASS 3A

Upper State

Fairfield Central at Wren

Keenan at Daniel

Seneca at Lower Richland

Lower State

Waccamaw at Brookland-Cayce

Lakewood at Hanahan

Bishop England at Camden

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Aynor

Battery Creek at Crestwood

Loris at Gilbert

Round 1 of high school football playoff action gets underway tonight! 🏈🙆‍♀️🙆🏾 Who are you cheering on tonight?



Share your shout outs, pics, videos & score updates using the #Blitz19 hashtag! 👉 @ReggieWLTX & @chandlerdmack will share some of them on 📺 tonight at 11 pm. pic.twitter.com/PcmSte6jTL — News19 WLTX (@WLTX) November 5, 2021

CLASS 2A

Upper State

Andrew Jackson at Saluda

North Central at Gray Collegiate

Batesburg-Leesville at Christ Church

Columbia at Chesterfield

Landrum at Newberry

Lower State

Central at Lee Central

Pelion at Timberland

Lake Marion at Wade Hampton

CLASS A

Upper State

Wagener Salley at CA Johnson

Whitmire at Ridge Spring-Monetta

Lower State

Johnsonville at Branchville

East Clarendon at Whale Branch

Scott’s Branch at Baptist Hill (Thursday)

SCISA

Class 3A

First Baptist at Hammond

Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud

Ben Lippen at Trinity Collegiate

Laurence Manning at Augusta Christian

Class A

Colleton Prep at Thomas Sumter

St. John’s Christian at Calhoun Academy

Lee Academy at Dorchester Academy

8 Man

Clarendon Hall at Richard Winn

Patrick Henry at WW King