High School

Friday Night Blitz: October 15 scores and highlights

Scores and highlights from high school football games on Friday, October 15, 2021.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week eight of high school football gets is underway!

Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.

Got scores to report? Email us or tweet us!

Here are the Midlands match ups we're following and the scores we have so far. Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.

  • AC Flora at Irmo
  • Airport at Aiken 
  • Blythewood at Rock Hill 
  • Buford at North Central 
  • CA Johnson at Lamar
  • Chapin at White Knoll 
  • Columbia at Batesburg-Leesville 
  • Gilbert at Brookland-Cayce 
  • Hammond at Augusta Christian 
  • Heathwood Hall at Trinity Collegiate
  • Keenan at Lower Richland 
  • Mid-Carolina at Fairfield Central 
  • Newberry at Eau Claire

  • Northwestern at Spring Valley
  • Pelion at Wade Hampton 
  • Porter-Gaud at Cardinal Newman 
  • Richard Winn at Newberry Academy 
  • Richland Northeast at Lugoff-Elgin 
  • River Bluff at Dutch Fork
  • Saluda at Gray Collegiate

  • Swansea at Fox Creek
  • Westwood at Dreher

Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights!

