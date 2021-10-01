Friday Night Blitz: October 1 scores and highlights

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week six of high school football gets underway tonight!
Here are the Midlands match ups we're following and the scores we have so far.
- Ben Lippen at Cardinal Newman
- Chesterfield at North Central
- Crestwood at Camden
- Dreher at Lugoff-Elgin
- Dutch Fork at White Knoll
- Eau Claire at Saluda
- Fox Creek at Brookland-Cayce
- Gray Collegiate at Batesburg-Leesville
- Hammond at Trinity Collegiate
- Jefferson Academy at Newberry Academy
- Laurens Academy at Richard Winn
- Lexington at River Bluff
- Mid-Carolina at Keenan
- Midland Valley at Airport
- Ninety-Six at Heathwood Hall
- Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Gilbert
- Pelion at Florence Christian
- Richland Northeast at Irmo
- Ridge View at Northwestern
- Rock Hill at Spring Valley
- Strom Thurmond at Swansea
- Westwood at AC Flora
