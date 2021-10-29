x
High School

Friday Night Blitz: October 29 scores and highlights

Scores and highlights from high school football games on Friday, October 29, 2021.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week ten of high school football will soon be underway!

Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.

Got scores to report? Email us or tweet us!

Here are the Midlands match ups we're following and the scores we have so far. Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.

  • A.C. Flora at Dreher
  • Airport at Bamberg-Ehrhardt 
  • Ben Lippen at Augusta Christian 
  • CA Johnson at McBee 
  • Cardinal Newman at Trinity Collegiate

  • Central at North Central 
  • Chapin at Lexington
  • Chesnee at Mid-Carolina 
  • Eau Claire at Columbia 
  • Gilbert at Swansea 

  • Heathwood Hall at Hammond
  • Irmo at Lugoff-Elgin
  • Laurens Academy at Newberry Academy
  • Newberry at Gray Collegiate

  • Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Brookland-Cayce
  • Pelion at Edisto 
  • Richland Northeast at Westwood
  • Ridge View at Blythewood
  • Richard Winn at Wardlaw Academy
  • White Knoll at River Bluff

