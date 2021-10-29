Friday Night Blitz: October 29 scores and highlights

Scores and highlights from high school football games on Friday, October 29, 2021.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week ten of high school football will soon be underway!

Here are the Midlands match ups we're following and the scores we have so far.

A.C. Flora at Dreher

Airport at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Ben Lippen at Augusta Christian

CA Johnson at McBee

Cardinal Newman at Trinity Collegiate

Central at North Central

Chapin at Lexington

Chesnee at Mid-Carolina

Eau Claire at Columbia

Gilbert at Swansea

Heathwood Hall at Hammond

Irmo at Lugoff-Elgin

Laurens Academy at Newberry Academy

Newberry at Gray Collegiate

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Brookland-Cayce

Pelion at Edisto

Richland Northeast at Westwood

Ridge View at Blythewood

Richard Winn at Wardlaw Academy

White Knoll at River Bluff