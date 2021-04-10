Friday Night Blitz: October 8 scores and highlights

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week seven of high school football gets underway tonight!
Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.
Here are the Midlands match ups we're following and the scores we have so far. Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.
- AC Flora at Richland Northeast
- Airport at North Augusta
- Ben Lippen at Wilson Hall
- Blythewood at Northwestern
- Brookland-Cayce at Strom Thurmond
- Columbia at Gray Collegiate
RELATED: Macks of the Week: Week six
- Dutch Fork at Chapin
- Fairfield Central at Chester
- Gilbert at Fox Creek
- First Baptist at Hammond
- Irmo at Dreher
- Lugoff-Elgin at Westwood
- Newberry Academy at Wardlaw Academy
- North Central at Andrew Jackson
- Silver Bluff at Pelion
- Saluda at Newberry
- Spring Valley at Ridge View
- Swansea at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
- White Knoll at Lexington
- WW King at Palmetto Christian
Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.