Friday Night Blitz: October 8 scores and highlights

Scores and highlights from high school football games on Friday, October 8, 2021.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week seven of high school football gets underway tonight!

AC Flora at Richland Northeast

Airport at North Augusta

Ben Lippen at Wilson Hall

Blythewood at Northwestern

Brookland-Cayce at Strom Thurmond

Columbia at Gray Collegiate

Dutch Fork at Chapin

Fairfield Central at Chester

Gilbert at Fox Creek

First Baptist at Hammond

Irmo at Dreher

Lugoff-Elgin at Westwood

Newberry Academy at Wardlaw Academy

North Central at Andrew Jackson

Silver Bluff at Pelion

Saluda at Newberry

Spring Valley at Ridge View

Swansea at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

White Knoll at Lexington

WW King at Palmetto Christian