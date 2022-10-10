x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
High School

Nine Midlands players are selected for the Shrine Bowl

The battle between the best players in the South Carolina and North Carolina returns after a two-year hiatus due to COVID concerns.

More Videos

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The rosters for both the South Carolina and North Carolina Shrine Bowl teams have been released and some familiar names from area schools have been chosen to compete in the December 17th contest at Spartanburg High School.

SOUTH CAROLINA SHRINE BOWL ROSTER

Quarterback: LaNorris Sellers, South Florence; Raheim Jeter, Spartanburg

Running Back: Jarvis Green, Dutch Fork; Marquez Spells, Summerville

Wide Receiver/Tight End: Elijah Caldwell, Northwestern; Tyler Brown, Greenville; Zandae Butler, Wilson; Zion Agnew, Ridge View; Andrew Dantin, Spartanburg; Suderian Harrison, Woodland; Noah Jennings, Westwood; Dezmon Mathis, Fort Dorchester; Mekhi Campfield, Lower Richland

Defensive Line: Monteque Rhames, Manning; Xzavier McLeod, Camden; Chris Mariable, Hilton Head Island; DeAndre Jones, Fort Dorchester; Shymeik Jones, Camden; Nathan Johnson, Gaffney

Linebackers: Omari Jenkins, Timberland; BrayShawn Littlejohn, Gaffney; Mikey Rosa, Wando; Christine Garland, Ashley Ridge; Cooper Zohner, Clover; Noah Quinn, Broome; Avery Cameron, Cane Bay

Defensive Backs: DJ Barksdale, South Pointe; Landon Danley, Dutch Fork; Michael Jenkins, Summerville; Misun Kelly, Daniel; Thomas Williams, Powdersville; Zyeir Gamble, Sumter; Michael Gillard, Myrtle Beach

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out