Cardinal Newman standout earns Gatorade Player of the Year award

Duncan Wilson helped the Cardinals capture the 4A state championship in May. He is headed to Clemson in January and will play soccer for the Tigers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Duncan Wilson from Cardinal Newman has been named the 2022-23 Gatorade South Carolina Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

Wilson is the fourth Gatorade South Carolina Boys Soccer Player of the Year to be chosen from Cardinal Newman. He is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year award to be announced this month.

The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior forward led the Cardinals to a 22-4 record and the South Carolina Independent Schools Association Class 4A state championship in May. In that 4-0 win over Hammond, Wilson registered the hat trick.

Wilson scored 38 goals and passed for 13 assists this past season and was named the SCISA 4A Player of the Year, He is ranked as the nation’s No. 51 recruit in the Class of 2024 by PrepSoccer.com. Wilson will graduate in December before his January enrollment at Clemson where he will continue his athletic career.