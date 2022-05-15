Gray Collegiate, Chapin come up short in state title bids

The SCHSL state championships for high school soccer were decided this weekend. Gray Collegiate was looking to make history.

IRMO, S.C. — Gray Collegiate Academy's first appearance in the Class 2A state championship saw the War Eagles hold servie with Christ Church as the match was scoreless at halftime.

But the Cavaliers who have been to this stage so many times scored two second half goals to deny the War Eagles a chance to make history.

For Christ Church, it was their second straight state championship and 13th overall.