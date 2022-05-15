Gray Collegiate, Chapin come up short in state title bids

IRMO, S.C. — Gray Collegiate Academy's first appearance in the Class 2A state championship saw the War Eagles hold servie with Christ Church as the match was scoreless at halftime.
But the Cavaliers who have been to this stage so many times scored two second half goals to deny the War Eagles a chance to make history.
For Christ Church, it was their second straight state championship and 13th overall.
Chapin faced another Upstate powerhouse in Riverside who took a 2-0 lead on Chapin before the Eagles cut the lead in half on a goal by Thomas Goldstein, But that was all the scoring in the match as Riverside won its second straight title and 14th overall.