Brookland-Cayce soccer falls to Daniel in 3A state championship

IRMO, S.C. — In a rematch of last year's 3A state championship, Brookland-Cayce fell to Daniel in a match that ended in penalty kicks.

After rallying from a 2-0 halftime deficit, the Bearcats would actually take a 3-2 lead before Daniel responded to force overtime.

After the match was delayed for more than an hour due to inclement weather, the epic battle resumed. The match went to penalty kicks with Daniel winning 3-1, avenging last year's loss to the Bearcats who in 2021 won the first state championship on the pitch in boys soccer.