Robby Setzler has been around the block a few years as he has been a part of successful programs in the Midlands and now he will take his record of success to Blythewood High School as he has been named the new head boys soccer coach.

Setzler comes to Blythewood after serving as an assistant at Cardinal Newman School in 2020. Setzler previously served as head coach at Gilbert High School, winning region championships in each of his two seasons as head coach. Setzler also served as an assistant coach at Brookland-Cayce High School.

A member of the South Carolina High School Soccer Coaches Association, Setzler is also a staff coach with Congaree Rapid FC.

“I’m ecstatic about being named the head coach for the Blythewood Boys Soccer Program,”, Setzler said in a statement.

“I’m looking forward to getting to work with our players and implementing our system. I can see our program being a force to be reckoned with in Class 5A.”