Alyssa Kumiyama was a force at the plate for South Carolina and she will bring that experience with her to Heathwood Hall.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Alyssa Kumiyama concluded her softball career at South Carolina in the spring but her connection to the sport is still very much in play.

The former designated player at Carolina has been hired as the new head softball coach at Heathwood Hall.

Kumiyama was on the 2018 and 2019 teams which advanced to the NCAA Tournament. The 2018 squad made it to the Super Regionals.

Here’s to a new chapter! Go Highlanders! 💙⚔️⚔️ https://t.co/whvm0RzYng — alyssa kumiyama (@Alyssakumi) November 11, 2021