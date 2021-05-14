Wilson Hall captures SCISA softball state title

The Barons won the Class 3A state championship with a 14-4 victory in six innings over Cardinal Newman.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Cardinal Newman and Wilson Hall are used to facing off in May.

The Barons defeated the Cardinals to win the 2018 state championship while the Cardinals returned the favor in 2019.

The two teams met Thursday evening at Legion Field on the campus of Camden High School and it was the Barons winning 14-4 in a game called in six innings due to the 10-run rule.

The Barons opened the scoring with three runs in the first and ended the game with seven runs in the sixth to clinch their fourth state championship.

Wilson Hall's Andi-Grae Wingate picked up the win as she allowed four runs as she went the distance on the mound. Amberly Way went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and she drove in three. Ansleigh Epps, Sullivan Jarecki and Ansleigh Epps each had two RBI for the Barons.