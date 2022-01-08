An icon in the softball community passes away

Richard Lundy, who won four state championships at Brookland-Cayce, had been an assistant on the White Knoll staff for the past nine seasons including the Tstate championship season of 2019.

We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Coach Richard Lundy. Please keep our White Knoll softball family in your prayers as we navigate the coming days. Every single day is gameday in Heaven, Coach. Well done, good and faithful servant. Well done! 💔 pic.twitter.com/n7bpDDAChR

He recorded more than 500 wins as a head softball coach and helped a host of athletes compete at the next level. But he will always be remembered for the way he carried himself regardless of the final score and the example he set for others to follow.