An icon in the softball community passes away

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of the most beloved and respected high school softball coaches passed away suddenly Saturday.
Richard Lundy, who won four state championships at Brookland-Cayce, had been an assistant on the White Knoll staff for the past nine seasons including the Tstate championship season of 2019.
The White Knoll Softball Twitter account left an emotional post paying tribute to Coach Lundy.
Lundy was a fixture at Brookland-Cayce High School for nearly 40 years, coaching softball, football and basketball.
He recorded more than 500 wins as a head softball coach and helped a host of athletes compete at the next level. But he will always be remembered for the way he carried himself regardless of the final score and the example he set for others to follow.